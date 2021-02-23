Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Charges have been sworn against two men alleged to have been involved in a Smithers home invasion on Dec. 18, 2020 that sent an 88-year-old woman to hospital.

Eugene Tom and Clinton Brown are both charged with break and enter and assault with a weapon related offences.

Tom is currently in custody pending a court appearance March 2. He faces four criminal code counts of theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter and commit assault, break and enter and commit theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Brown has been released and faces three counts: theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter and commit assault, break and enter and commit theft. He is scheduled to appear in court March 30.

When officers arrived at the home at approximately 2:30 a.m., Dec. 18, they found the woman in distress from being bear-sprayed in the face.

“The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation as a result of the spray being used and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” a Dec. 21 press release stated.

Smithers Sgt. Kevin Christensen said a first suspect was booked on Dec 31 and the file was sent to the BC Prosecution service.

