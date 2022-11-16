Changes in the Houston Mall

The mall management has put in place a couple of changes due to recent vandalism the mall. Some may have noticed that the public washrooms have been locked and will remain locked for the unforeseen future. Another change is the shopping carts are no longer available in the mall’s general area but instead have been placed inside the Buy Low store. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
