The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce will continue to offer tourism and economic development services through contracts with the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Chamber retains tourism, economic development contracts

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce will continue to provide tourism and economic development services through contracts with the District of Houston.

The two current contracts run out the end of this year and the new ones are for three years, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Costs will rise, from $78,000 a year for the current economic development services contract to $81,263 a year under the new one and from $70,750 a year for the current tourism services contract to $71,980 for the new one.

The current tourism services contract was first set at $64,000 a year but that was increased to $70,750 for 2019 to pay for additional year-round staffing at the visitor’s centre.

Terms of the tourism services contract include having the visitor’s centre open year round to the public for a minimum 35 hours a week during normal business hours.

Other terms will have the chamber publishing ads in various media outlets and on platforms to promote tourism in Houston, subject to agreement with the District of Houston.

The chamber will also conduct research on various tourism topics and provide brochures and promotional literatre.

And the chamber agrees to coordinate various public events as well as the annual holiday Light Up event.

There’s also an area promotion component to the contract regarding economic development inasmuch as the chamber will work to attract businesses to Houston.

According to contract specifications, the chamber will also identify areas of economic development, act as a liaison with local organizations, businesses and individuals and representatives of of First Nations, business and industry concerning economic development.

The chamber is also expected to represent Houston at conferences, seminars and events concerned with economic development.

The chamber has been the District’s economic development services provider since 1997 and, more recently, it’s tourism services provider.

Previous story
B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Just Posted

Arena open to users as of Dec. 6

Opening was late because of refrigeration plant delay

Houston secondary school christmas tree

Cindy O’Halligan has been decorating Houston Secondary School’s Christmas tree and lobby… Continue reading

Higher animal fines coming in 2020

Amounts could reach $1,000

Chamber retains tourism, economic development contracts

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce will continue to provide tourism… Continue reading

Northwest B.C.’s electricity capacity to increase by 60 per cent

BC Hydro resumes project that had been placed on hold

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read