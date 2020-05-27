Chamber names new board for 2020

And emphasizes that Houston is open for business

Newly-named Houston and District Chamber of Commerce president Halley Finch. (Houston Today photo)

A new executive has been named by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce, part of its May 13 annual general meeting conducted via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president this year is Halley Finch, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, with Glenn Kelly from Finning as vice president and Tanya Reitsma from Reitsma’s Home Hardware as secretary/treasurer with Darrin Super from Bulkley Valley Home Centre as past president.

The directors are Kevin Alles from Countrywide Printing & Stationery Ltd., Claudia Brietzke from the Tahtsa Group and Jordan Porth from Happy Jack’s Restaurant & Grill.

“The incoming board represents a strong diversity of businesses in our community, creating great synergies,” said Maureen Czirfusz, Executive Director of the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce.

Finch said she was excited about her new role.

“So far, 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow board members as we navigate through these uncertain times,” Finch added.

Outgoing board director Bill Woelders was thanked for his time and commitment.

Super, in his last president’s reported presented May 13, noted the chamber’s activities of the past year, highlighting various community events held with the participation of local groups and organizations.

“Also, during this unique and unforeseen time, we continue to promote Houston, that we are still open for business,” he said.

Super encouraged chamber members and others to check the chamber’s Facebook page which promote businesses and events.

“If you have a special event taking place within your business, please let one of our office staff know, and it can be posted,” he emphasized.

“We are excited about what the new year brings, and I believe we have the people to take it to the next level,” Super said.

One chamber initiative just underway is a redesigned website which underwent a soft launch on May 15.

“It is still a work in progress as we add more information. It is just general operations; our website needed to be updated,” Czirfusz.

