Chamber backs gift card program to support local businesses

The intent is to provided needed cash flow

Online gift cards in support of local merchants are now available for purchase. (Contributed image)

The Houston and District Chamber of Commerce is embracing a province-wide gift certificate purchase program that helps businesses experiencing cash flow problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called Support Local B.C. and in the north is supported by Love Northern B.C., an existing program designed to promote locally-owned business throughout the north that’s backed by the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“Support Local BC provides a place for communities and businesses throughout the province to support each other. It connects all regions and is a platform where you can show your love for your favourite local businesses by purchasing gift cards for future use,” reports Houston and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Maureen Czirfusz.

“You can choose businesses in your own community or you can purchase gift cards from other communities to give a family member or friend.”

The purchases will provide an injection into the current cash flow of businesses that have had to temporarily close their doors, Czirfusz.

“Our hope is that you will wait to use the cards two months after the pandemic has passed and businesses have re-opened their locations. Otherwise, we might be causing another cash flow issue if they are used too soon.”

To register as a participant, businesses only have to provide their business name and website; the community where they are located; a contact person name, email and phone number through the “Submit my Business” form on the SupportLocalBC.com website.

Love Northern BC is covering payment processing fees, so businesses receive the full value of gift cards purchased.

And as a further measure of assistance, every time someone purchases a minimum of $25 in gift cards from participating northern businesses, the Northern Development Initiative Trust will provide an additional $25 gift card, free of charge, as a one-time gift per person, per order, Cjirfusz noted.

To purchase, go to https://supportlocalbc.com/collections/houston. It will be under the ‘commuities’ section.

Once purchased the gift cards are sent via email. Purchasers can either print the gift cards when they are ready to use them or display the gift card image on their smartphone at the time they are used.

“We are all in this together, and we all need to support each other through this challenging time,” said Houston and District Chamber of Commerce president Darrin Super.

This program does not replace the existing Houston merchant gift card program, noted Cjirfusz.

There are 22 local merchants participating in that program and fift card purchase information is available by calling the chamber office at 250-845-7640 or emailing info@houstonchamber.ca.

