Chairperson Thiessen and vice-chairperson Parker re-elected to RDBN board

The election for the Chairperson and vice-chairperson for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako were held on Nov. 19 during the board’s meeting.

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen was re-elected as the chairperson for the board.

“I am thankful that I get to serve another year on this board as the chairperson. This has been a trying year and we know that 2021 will also be trying in a different way. So I feel that communication is more important than ever. I commit I’ll try touching base with all of you but also ask you to reach out if you have any inputs or ideas. As summer turns into Fall, things will get better again,” said Thiessen while addressing the board after his re-election.

Director Mark Parker was also re-elected as the vice-chairperson for the board for 2021.

Thiessen said that it he was glad that the board re-elected Parker as it had been good to have someone to bounce off ideas with. Parker also addressed the board.

“Thank you for your support and I appreciate the experience I am getting through this position. I realize we never stop learning and this has been a great learning experience,” he said.

Thiessen was first elected to the RDBN as the chairperson, in November 2018, replacing Bill Miller, who was the chairperson for the regional district since 2011.

