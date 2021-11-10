CGL provides update for September

Over 50 per cent of overall progress is complete

Construction on the CGL pipeline is scheduled to be completed by 2023. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Coastal GasLink (CGL) has provided their monthly update, with the most recent numbers available.

As of the end of September, 53 per cent of the CGL pipeline has been completed, with 40 per cent of the total construction progress finished as well. There were 5,091 workers across the pipeline as of Sept. 30.

In section six of the pipeline, which is an 85 km long section located south of Burns Lake, 57.8 per cent of the grading has been completed and 24 per cent of the pipe has been installed. There were 464 workers at 7 Mile Lodge in section six as of Sept. 30.

Section seven, which stretches from the south of Houston to just north of Morice Lake, had 237 workers staying at Huckleberry Lodge as of Sept. 30. Just 0.5 per cent of the grading in section seven has been completed, and installation of the pipe has yet to begin.

The target date for the total completion of the project is in 2023. In terms of community involvement, the CGL pipeline has raised $54,000 through bottle drives at workforce accommodation lodges throughout the pipeline. In addition, $97,000 was raised through CGL employees, prime contractor teams, and the TC Energy Empower matching program from the Legacy of Giving campaign.

Eddie Huband

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
