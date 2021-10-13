CGL personel changes on pipeline

Section five of the CGL pipeline is being temporarily shut down, with workers being transfered to section seven in Houston. (File photo/Black Press)

Section five being temporarily shut down; PAPC workers being transfered to section seven

Amid rumours that section five of the Coastal GasLink (CGL) has been temporarily closed down, Black Press reached out to CGL to confirm if there have been a shutdown, layoffs or personnel changes associated with the section.

“The current pipeline plans include progressing pipeline construction work in Section 7, and for work in Section 5 to resume in the winter construction season,” said Caroline Bleay from CGL communications in response. “Our plans are always subject to change based on progress, weather, permitting and other factors.”

Bleay went on to say that CGL’s prime contractors are responsible for managing their workforce, and numbers tend to fluctuate month to month depending on the activities, and that CGL is not involved in the day-to-day management of our prime contractor’s workforce planning.

Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing addressed the Section 5 closure in a Sept. 28 council meeting, saying that section will be temporarily shutdown for five to six months, with a large portion of workers being transferred to Huckleberry Lodge in Section 7, near Houston.

“We aren’t going to see a lot of action in terms of municipal traffic during the closure, so we’ll see what that looks like for our town,” said Worthing during the meeting.

According to Bleay, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction, which owns the contract for Section 5, 6 and 7 of the pipeline, will not lose those the contract as part of the temporary shutdown.

”With a project of this scope and magnitude, we’re continually reviewing our plans and optimization of our execution to ensure the project is delivered safely and efficiently. There have been no changes to our prime contractors working on the project at this time and construction progress in Section 5 is approximately 28 per cent complete.”

