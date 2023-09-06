These three Goold brothers waited in the long line up of movie goers taking advantage of the generous sponsorship of the Aug 29th matinee movie by Coastal Gas Link. Coastal Gas Link has sponsored movie matinees until Oct 2nd with popcorn included. Movies will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy CGL's Thankyou to the Community.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

CGL offers free movies and popcorn

