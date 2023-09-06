CGL offers free movies and popcorn

These three Goold brothers waited in the long line up of movie goers taking advantage of the free movie on Aug. 29. Coastal Gas Link has sponsored movie matinees from now until Oct. 2 with popcorn included. Movies will be on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to come enjoy a free movie. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map