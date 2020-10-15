”These land defenders are lawfully exercising their right to steward their unceded territories and strengthen their cultural ties to their lands through the sacred responsibility of prayer, smudging and ceremony,” UBCIC said in a statement Oct. 15. (Pixabay photo)

”These land defenders are lawfully exercising their right to steward their unceded territories and strengthen their cultural ties to their lands through the sacred responsibility of prayer, smudging and ceremony,” UBCIC said in a statement Oct. 15. (Pixabay photo)

Ceremony a right at proposed CGL pipeline drill site: BC Union of Indian Chiefs

Indigenous land defenders cannot be criminalized and targeted, argues UBCIC

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is standing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders who said they were threatened with arrest during a recent ceremony in their traditional territory near Houston.

Jennifer Wickham was one of four Gidim’ten women who participated in a ceremony by the path of a 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline that will carry natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat. The ceremony, which was released in a video posted Tuesday, Oct. 13 on Facebook showed the women singing around a small fire near the CGL pathway.

“I think it’s pretty in-line with how the RCMP respond to anything we do on our territory which is with unnecessary force and threats of arrests,” Wickham said.

North District RCMP Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, meanwhile, said “the situation involving a blockade of access to a worksite was resolved peacefully with no arrests or charges.’”

“The RCMP will always respect the right of Indigenous people to practice ceremonies,” Saunderson told Black Press Media.

UBCIC said violence must not threaten the safety and rights of land defenders and matriarchs holding ceremonies and protecting the sacred Wedzin Kwa (Morice River) headwaters.

“Indigenous land defenders and community members cannot be criminalized and targeted for asserting their title and rights and conducting ceremonial and cultural traditions,” UBCIC stated in a Oct. 15 news release.

“This stands in acute opposition to the provincial government’s obligations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”

Read More: Resource development key to Stikine economy: provincial candidates

Saunderson said if ceremonies are being practised that are not safe, peaceful or lawful, a measured approach to negotiate an alternative with all parties will be taken.

She added this may include re-locating persons to a safer location or any other options acceptable to all parties.

“In this case, the complainant agreed to allow time for the fire associated to the ceremony to burn itself out rather than be extinguished,” Saunderson noted.

In the Facebook video, Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham) said the women wanted to “make some offerings to their ancestors of all the things that matter the most to them.”

It shows the women solemnly pause to take note of the barren land around them that was once full of trees before they make a small fire and begin singing a mourning song.

A CGL worker approaches them and repeatedly asks how long their ceremony was going to take.

“The work being done here is lawful, authorized and permitted,” he said, adding CGL would be calling in the RCMP. “This is a work zone and you’re impeding the work that we’re doing.”

CGL could not be reached for comment.

Read More: Houston mayor named to group working on Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Read More: Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

Although five elected Wet’suwet’en band councils have signed agreements with CGL supporting the construction of the pipeline, majority of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have opposed it.

In Oct. 2019 Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs issued an immediate cease and desist order to CGL due to the ‘ongoing destruction of Wet’suwet’en cultural and archaeological sites, and non-compliance with Wet’suwet’en and B.C. law.’

Before the end of the year, CGL was granted a permanent injunction against Wet’suwet’en land defenders by B.C. Supreme Court. The ruling was formally rejected by the hereditary chiefs.

A petition by the Office of the Wet’suwet’en seeking an order to quash an extension of CGL’s environmental assessment certificate will resume in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday, Oct. 16.

(With files from Canadian Press)

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLinkFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

Just Posted

”These land defenders are lawfully exercising their right to steward their unceded territories and strengthen their cultural ties to their lands through the sacred responsibility of prayer, smudging and ceremony,” UBCIC said in a statement Oct. 15. (Pixabay photo)
Ceremony a right at proposed CGL pipeline drill site: BC Union of Indian Chiefs

Indigenous land defenders cannot be criminalized and targeted, argues UBCIC

(File graphic)
Man dies in Gitlaxt’aamiks (New Aiyansh) after being taken into police custody

IIO and BC Corners Service conducting independent investigations

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo)
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting in Houston begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

The BC Liberal leader was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make the announcement

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Most Read