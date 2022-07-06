Celebrating Canada Day in Houston

Houston came together for Canada Day with a big celebration at the Jamie Baxter Park. There was free food, cake cutting, a kids zone, balloon fight, activities, and some great entertainment. On the main stage there was an Indigenous welcome, flag ceremony, speeches and music performed by Angela Ettinger. Russel Tiljoe presented the Indigenous welcome at the Canada day celebration in Houston at the Jamie Baxter Park. He is seen here with Houston RCMP dressed in their red serge. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)