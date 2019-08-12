A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills, says the SPCA. (Photo submittted)

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

A cat that was shot with BB pellets is recovering from a ‘traumatic experience,’ but needs help with its medical bills.

B.C. SPCA’s Nanaimo and District branch is asking for the public’s help to cover costs of surgery for Mystic. The agency noted in a press release that there is an active cruelty investigation going on to determine who shot the four-year-old cat.

X-rays revealed that Mystic has BB pellets lodged in his lower abdomen, front right leg, two near his spine, and one near his ribs, the press release notes, and the bones in his upper left hind leg had broken into pieces.

“Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety,” said Leon Davis, SPCA Nanaimo and District branch manager, in the release. “With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm, happy cat again.”

The SPCA says medical bills and associated care for Mystic will cost almost $1,700. The cat will need at least four weeks to heal before going up for adoption.

Anyone able to help is asked to visit http://spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, stop by the branch at 154 Westwood Rd. in Nanaimo, or phone 250-741-0778.

