Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A single case of infectious tuberculosis has been identified at Gladstone Secondary School in Vancouver.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday (April 22) after a student was diagnosed.

TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease, according to the CDC. It spreads through bacteria released in the air when an infected person talks, coughs, sings or sneezes.

The CDC told Black Press Media in an email that it’s working with the case and the Vancouver school board to identify persons who may have been exposed.

Only those who had close contact with the infected student are at risk for contracting TB, according to the CDC. They will be offered a test.

“The general school population is at very low risk of exposure,” the notice reads. “TB is not as infectious as other diseases and prolonged exposure is needed.”

Additional letters have also been sent to those staff and students who would benefit from screening.

As of February, there were 11 actives cases of TB identified in the province, according to CDC data.

Anyone who has been infected will be treated with antibiotics.


A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22.
