Career fair and town hall meeting April 15 focus on Canfor mill closure

Residents of Houston and area are welcome at two important gatherings April 15 as the impact of Canfor’s closure of its sawmill here and resulting period of uncertainty as to whether a new one will be built takes hold.

A first round off layoffs at the mill took effect March 31 and more are taking place this month leading to a full closure by the end of April.

First up on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is a career fair at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena sponsored by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce and the District of Houston.

It’s for people affected by the closure in one way or another who are now examining different career and educational opportunities.

“We have a wide variety of business and service providers,” said chamber executive director Maureen Czirfusz.

By late last week, the chamber had close to 40 different employers and service/training providers signed up to attend.

The chamber’s Facebook page will be updating those employers and providers who are attending.

Local and regional businesses are well-represented at the career fair, including the Four Rivers Co-op, Monster Industries and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

Educational service providers include Coast Mountain College, the College of New Caledonia and Contact North B.C. Houston Online.

The career fair is one of the ongoing efforts to dampen the loss of more than 300 direct jobs and additional indirect jobs stemming from the Canfor closure which was announced the end of January.

Out-of-town employers have already been visiting to collect resumes from those interested in relocating and Canfor has been looking to place local employees in jobs at its facilities elsewhere.

At the same time, the province, with the financial help of Canfor, has also been signing up qualified employees to an early retirement program which offers financial assistance up until regular pension income begins.

Immediately following the career fair is a town hall meeting at Houston Secondary School beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Present will be Canfor Canadian operations senior vice president Kevin Horsnell, a provincial government representative and the District of Houston council.

Horsnell will be giving the company’s perspective on the closure and on earlier company statements that it won’t be making a decision on whether or not it will rebuild until June.

Those earlier statements indicated that should a decision be made to rebuild, a new mill would take two years to construct.

The town hall meeting lasts until 4 p.m.