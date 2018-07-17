Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

A Vancouver man may be regretting his choice of luxury vehicle after the BMW he was driving alerted police to the fact he crashed near Princeton, Sunday.

RCMP received a call at about 6:15 p.m. after BMW Assist, a telematic roadside service using cellular and Global Positioning technology, automatically contacted police to inform them the car’s airbags had deployed.

Officers located the vehicle just off Old Hedley Road.

RELATED: Man airlifted after dirt bike crash near Tulameen

“They found a BMW that had left the road…but on investigation found signs of impairment on the driver,” said Parsons.

“Basically his car called 911 on him.”

Following an investigation the driver was given a 90-day road side license suspension.

RELATED: Llamas on the lam!

BMW Assist is free with most new vehicle purchases.

