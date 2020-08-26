From left, Mikel Abbot, Alfred Schaefer and Peter Greene at the opening of their first Rural Leaft cannabis shop in Smithers in October, 2019. (File photo)

Cannabis store application gets council’s blessing

Rural Leaf from Smithers plans to open in Houston Mall

The District of Houston council has approved of an application from a Smithers company to open a cannabis retail store in the Houston Mall.

Rural Leaf Ltd., which has the one outlet in Smithers, submitted its application with accompanying documentation to the District last month.

While the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch oversees licensing and operations of non-medical cannabis retail outlets, local governments must approve of an application.

The branch has been conducting its own assessment of the application.

The approval by council was unanimous with mayor Shane Brienen and councillors Lisa Makuk, Tom Euverman, Troy Reitsma and Tim Anderson being in attendance at the Aug. 19 regular council meeting.

As part of council’s consideration of the application, it invited public comments resulting in six written responses being submitted to the District and considered at the meeting.

Three of the responses were in favour of the application and three opposed. Names of those who provided responses were blacked out.

One of the opposition responses focussed on the proposed mall location for the outlet, indicating “it certainly does not need to be in a high traffic area like the mall.”

“There must be other property, ‘off the beaten path’, that would be more than adequate for a product that most people have no interest in,” the person wrote.

A second opposition submission stated a cannabis outlet would only enable cannabis users. “People should try buying groceries for their kids so they don’t have to rely on the system to feed them,” the person wrote.

The third opposition submission was from someone who says they see the effects of drugs almost daily.

“I do believe that cannabis is a gateway drug that leads to heavier drugs down the road and we, as a community, should not be contributing to its use,” the writer stated.

One writer in support of the application didn’t see any drawbacks to a cannabis store while another writer said locating the store in the mall would be no different than the liquor store now there. And, the person added, there would be a few more jobs as a result.

A third writer in support of the application said cannabis is a herbal medicine which can help health issues if used properly.

“It’s time for this tiny town to put on its big boy pants and get with the program. It is 2020 … not 1950,” that person wrote.

“Please start making much-needed changes to this town before it becomes a true ghost town,” the writer concluded.

Alfred Schaefer from Rural Leaf thanked the District, saying council members did their due diligence.

“There was a lengthy discussion with a number of research papers being cited as to the benefits of having a legal cannabis store in your town and I applaud them for taking a facts based approach to their decision making,” he said.

Schaefer said the outlet will help revitalize the mall by increasing foot traffic.

Renovations of the outlet location will begin shortly, he added, with a goal of opening by Oct. 17, the second anniversary of the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

Just Posted

Welding students nearing course completion

First step toward Red Seal certification

Papillomas found on deer in Houston

Here’s what you need to know about warts in deer and moose

Cannabis store application gets council’s blessing

Rural Leaf from Smithers plans to open in Houston Mall

Businessman appeals District decision

Wants temporary approval to operate from his residence

Granisle launches Monday Lunch program for the vulnerable

Program to last until March 2021

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read