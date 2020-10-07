Cannabis sales outlet eyes Oct. 17 opening

Renovations underway at mall retail spot

Rural Leaf, the Smithers-based cannabis sales store which is expanding into Houston, still hopes to be open by Oct. 17, says one of its owners.

“We’ve already started building the counters as well as the security screen. The security screen is going to be a beautiful piece that protects the windows but is also nice to look at,” said Alfred Schaefer last week of renovations which began last week at a retail space in the Houston Mall.

The company received the blessing of Houston council in August, a required step for its application to be considered by provincial regulators.

“We have not received our AIP (approval in principle) but we are in regular contact with our licensing agent and are expecting to receive it very soon,” Schaefer said.

“As long as that comes before the Oct. 16 we will be getting our inspection on that date and barring any problems there should be able to make our goal of opening on Oct. 17,” he added.

October is a signficant date as that’s the second anniversary of the legalization for sale of cannabis, an election promise of the federal Liberal government in 2015.

Schaefer said Rural Leaf has hired four people for its Houston outlet and that staff training has already started.

The sale of cannabis through non-medical retail outlets in B.C. is regulated by the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Houston council’s August approval of the Rural Leaf outlet was unanimous.

It did invite public comment resulting in letters both approving and disapproving of a cannabis retail outlet in Houston.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Pleasant Valley Horse Club hosts a Poker Ride in Houston

Socially distant, with lower numbers

How did schools in Houston observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Silverthorne Elementary and Houston Secondary School did

Babine Elementary-Secondary’s back-to-school close to a normal school year

Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are the only new things

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read