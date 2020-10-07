Cannabis sales outlet eyes Oct. 17 opening

Rural Leaf, the Smithers-based cannabis sales store which is expanding into Houston, still hopes to be open by Oct. 17, says one of its owners.

“We’ve already started building the counters as well as the security screen. The security screen is going to be a beautiful piece that protects the windows but is also nice to look at,” said Alfred Schaefer last week of renovations which began last week at a retail space in the Houston Mall.

The company received the blessing of Houston council in August, a required step for its application to be considered by provincial regulators.

“We have not received our AIP (approval in principle) but we are in regular contact with our licensing agent and are expecting to receive it very soon,” Schaefer said.

“As long as that comes before the Oct. 16 we will be getting our inspection on that date and barring any problems there should be able to make our goal of opening on Oct. 17,” he added.

October is a signficant date as that’s the second anniversary of the legalization for sale of cannabis, an election promise of the federal Liberal government in 2015.

Schaefer said Rural Leaf has hired four people for its Houston outlet and that staff training has already started.

The sale of cannabis through non-medical retail outlets in B.C. is regulated by the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Houston council’s August approval of the Rural Leaf outlet was unanimous.

It did invite public comment resulting in letters both approving and disapproving of a cannabis retail outlet in Houston.