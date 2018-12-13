Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Members of the Houston Minor Hockey and the Houston Ringette canvassed the… Continue reading
New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September
The boat launch is currently unusable; district has received several complaints
“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” says local resident
The companies also held a coat drive on Dec. 1
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store
Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.
Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.
The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.
EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.
Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition
Canada West loses battle of the unbeaten teams in the preliminary round
Michael Spavor, founder of a non-profit that organizes cultural-exchange trips to North Korea, “is presently missing in China”
Canada West loses battle of the unbeaten teams in the preliminary round
Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store
Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.
Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year
Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.
Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws
The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.