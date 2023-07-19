Canfor to decide Houston mill’s future July 27

Company board meets that day to consider financial and other factors

July 27 remains the day when Canfor Corporation’s 12 board members responsible for its lumber operations are due to decide if the company will build a new sawmill in Houston or not.

Company confidentiality prevents a detailed explanation of financial and other considerations leading to the decision affecting several hundred employees of the community’s major employer, the District of Houston’s largest municipal taxpayer and the single dominant driver of the local economy.

“We expect to provide an update on the Houston rebuild following the July 27 board meeting,” said company communications official Michelle Ward.

Based on past practice, Canfor typically releases information after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

Based on information available, Canfor’s plan, if accepted by the board, is to build a new mill aimed at producing a high value product with the facility able to withstand ups and downs of the lumber product.

It is also involving the provincial government in decisions relating to a steady supply of fibre for any new facility.

The company has also dismissed direct provincial financial assistance as that would be seen as a subsidy and further aggravate softwood lumber trade with the United States. American companies and politicians have claimed that governments subsidize Canadian companies.

But Canfor is encouraging a greater involvement with First Nations in acquiring a wood supply and the ability to sell it.

“We see opportunities, and are actively looking to expand, the mutually beneficial partnerships we have with Indigenous communities that complement and enhance our business. In some cases, Canfor’s economic partnerships include the procurement of goods, services and fibre from Indigenous nations,” senior Canfor official Kevin Horsnell said in the spring.

Canfor’s board members who will make the decision about the future of Houston are a blend of forest industry veterans, business leaders, bankers and former politicians.

The board chair is John Baird, a three-term Member of Parliament and senior cabinet minister in the Stephen Harper Conservative government until 2015.

A second prominent former politician on the board is Glen Clark, a former top-level executive within the Jimmy Pattison Group, who was also the premier of B.C. from 1996 to 1999. The Pattison Group controls a majority stake in Canfor.

Dianne Watts rounds out the former politician contingent on the board. First a member of Surrey council, Watts then became mayor of the city from 2005 to 2014 and then a Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock from 2015 to 2017.