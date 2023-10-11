Canfor meets and greets employees of Houston

On Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., Don Kayne President and CEO of Canfor and other executives for Canfor attended the dinner held at the Houston Canfor. “This new mill will be state of the art and showcase what future mills will look like. This investment reflects our belief in this project and reinforces our commitment to Houston,” said Kayne. A large tent was set up on the front lawn of the Canfor office for the buffet dinner for employees and contractors. There was also bouncy castles to entertain the kids. There were over 180 people in attendance for the event. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)