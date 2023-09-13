Canfor Buck Creek Nature Centre holds yard sale in Houston

Cindy Verbeek organized a yard sale at the Canfor Buck Creek Nature Centre on the weekend of Sept. 1. The yard sale will raise money for the centre can organize their collections of bones, rocks, shells, eggs and fossils. These items have been donated as personal collections passed onto the nature centre as people downsize their living space. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
