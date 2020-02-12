Houston resident Chris Newell, son of the late Rob Newell, will be the next director, by acclamation, for the Houston rural area on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako board of directors. (Submitted photo)

Candidate withdraws from regional district byelection

Remaining candidate in by acclamation

Local resident Chris Newell will be the next director, by acclamation, for the Houston rural area on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako board of directors.

The move came last week after the only other candidate, Stephen Miller, asked to remove his name from the ballot.

But that request, made Feb. 5, needed the approval of the municipal affairs and housing minister because it was made after the deadline to do so had passed.

“Mr. Miller indicated in his correspondence to us that his withdrawal was for ‘private reasons’,” said Regional District of Bulkley Nechako chief administrative officer Curtis Helgesen.

”Section 101(1) of the local government act allows withdrawal up until 4 p.m. on the 29th day before general voting – in this case, January 31st. Section 101(2) allows withdrawal after that date subject to the approval of the minister.”

That approval came Feb. 6.

Miller would have been a non-resident candidate as he provided a Victoria address on his nomination papers.

The Houston rural seat, which incorporates a wide swath of the area, ranging up to Granisle, had been held by Rob Newell, father to Chris Newell, until his death late last year.

Rob Newell was first elected in 2011 and his re-election in Oct. 2018 would have been his third term as a regional director. His son will now fill the remainder of the term.

And while the regional district spent last week sorting out its byelection situation, something very similar happened last month in Tahsis, a small community on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Like the regional district, Tahsis also required a bylelection and, like the regional district, scheduled one for this month.

Three people submitted nomination papers, two local residents and a third person identified as a Stephen Adrian Miller of Victoria.

All three were declared candidates on Jan. 7 but when Village of Tahsis employee Janet St. Denis, who also acts as the village’s chief election officer, probed further, discrepancies concerning Miller began to emerge.

“I did not recognize any of the names,” said St. Denis of the required nominators on Miller’s nomination papers.

“In reviewing the addresses of his nominators, I recognized several of the addresses but the names did not match the people who I believed to live at these addresses,” she said.

“I proceeded to call several of property owners who verified it to be true that they did not have the person named on the nomination documents living at their residence.”

In order to be qualified as a nominator, a person must be an elector of the municipality or electoral area for which the nomination is made.

The Village of Tahsis then challenged Mr. Miller’s nomination in provincial court in Victoria on Jan. 24 with the court declaring Mr. Miller was no longer a candidate.

St. Denis, who was the main contact with Miller, said he gave no indication as to why he wanted to become a candidate for the village council post.

A statement from the municipal affairs ministry did not include the name of Stephen Miller, but did confirm it was contacted by the regional district “about receiving a signed withdrawal notice from a candidate whose candidacy in a different byelection was challenged and upheld by the court in the Village of Tahsis by-election.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives press Trudeau on alleged Chinese role in hack of Canadian data
Next story
Western Financial boosts school food program

Just Posted

CN Rail to shut down tracks to Prince Rupert port if northern B.C. pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Individuals arrested during RCMP enforcement of injunction appear in Smithers court

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Respectful workplace policy updated

The District of Houston council has updated its respectful workplace policy, replacing… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Most Read