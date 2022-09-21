Cancer awareness, fundraising goal of local cyclists

The 2022 edition of Cops for Cancer Tour de North with Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan being part of a 15-member cycling team left Dawson Creek the morning of Sept. 14.

Their first overnight stop was Fort St. John, the first leg of a journey that was scheduled to end Sept. 20 in Williams Lake.

But the continuing wildfire situation around Hudson’s Hope, one of the destinations on the second day, forced a slight detour and change of route, avoiding Hudson’s Hope altogether.

The team took a bus back to Dawson Creek and from there proceeded to Chetwynd, the regularly-scheduled Day Two overnight stop.

Months of training on the part of riders went into preparation for the 800 kilometre distance of this year’s Tour de North.

As of the first day, Sept. 14, local riders, known as the Bulkley Valley All-Stars, were the top fundraisers at $23,852.66 toward the goal by the All-Stars of $30,000, followed by the North Peace Blue Flames of northeastern B.C. at $21,680.35.

The first day group tally was $108,219.93 or 72 per cent of the Tour De North goal of $150,000.

Monies raised go towards childhood cancer research and support, including Camp Goodtimes for children and their families.

Locally, contributions are still welcome by going to the Tour de North 2022 section of support.cancer.ca and a raffle of camping and outdoor equipment continues at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union until Sept. 30.

Tour de North 2022’s main organizer is Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal, a recreational cyclist himself who had intended to be part of the riding group until he suffered a training accident injury.