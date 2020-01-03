Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Six departures and arrivals are cancelled at the Terrace-Kitimat Northwest Regional Airport for Friday, following a North Coast winter storm warning.

A strong Pacific storm will bring 30 to 60 cm of snow over inland sections of the North Coast. Significant amounts of snow are expected throughout the day in Terrace and Kitimat, reports Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to ease and become mixed with rain later in the night.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, with Drive BC reporting reduced visibility, blowing snow and heavy slush along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert past Terrace.

No winter storm warning is in effect for Prince Rupert but rain is expected throughout the day.

Smithers

The morning flights at the Smithers Airport was also cancelled following a snowfall warning with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm expected.

Snow at times heavy is expected for the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, and Williston regions.

Bella Coola

According to Drive BC the road is closed on Highway 20 due to a high avalanche hazard between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Rainbow Range Trailhead for 19.7 km.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected in the Bella Coola region.

A strong Pacific storm brought snow Friday morning, with 40 cm of snow was reported overnight at Bella Coola Airport.

An additional 10 cm are expected before warm air moving inland will cause the snow to change to rain Friday afternoon. Moderate rain is expected later before precipitation changes back to snow at night.

READ MORE: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

READ MORE: Four-wheel drive ambulances not in the cards for Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii

