The Nobel Prize laureate in Physics Donna Strickland speaks during her Nobel Lecture “Generating High-Intensity Ultrashort Optical Pulses” at the Aula Magna, Stockholms University, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Stockholm. (CHRISTINE OLSSON, TT NEWS AGENCY / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Canadian physicist collects Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland is one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics.

A Canadian physicist is among those collecting one of science’s highest honours today.

Donna Strickland, a professor at Ontario’s University of Waterloo, is one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics.

The Nobel committee says Strickland and French scientist Gerard Mourou will each receive a quarter of the US$1.01 million prize for their joint work generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses, which have become a key part of corrective eye surgeries.

Strickland’s win makes her only the third woman to win the Physics prize, and the first Canadian female scientist to do so.

Her prize-winning work was conducted in the early 1980s while she was completing her PhD under Mourou’s supervision.

This year’s Nobel Prizes are being distributed today at a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Canadian Press

