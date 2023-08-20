Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories after visiting evacuees in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canadian Armed Forces to help B.C. wildfire fight: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has received and approved British Columbia’s request for federal assistance.

He says in a post to social media that the government is deploying military assets.

Trudeau says it is also providing resources to help with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks, and will continue to support the province as needed.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

