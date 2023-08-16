Canadian Armed Forces arrive in Houston

Approximately 100 Canadian Armed Forces started to arrive in Houston on Aug. 5 after 3 p.m. They have set up at the Houston Secondary School and spent Sunday, Aug. 6 navigating through town on foot and shopping locally. It is expected that the troops will be here for a couple weeks. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
