Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. loses appeal for parole

Adam Laboucan, now named Tara Desousa, was 17 when convicted in sexual assault of 3-month-old

The Parole Board of Canada’s appeal division has upheld a decision to deny parole to a sexual offender in British Columbia who has been behind bars since becoming the country’s youngest dangerous offender in 1999.

Adam Laboucan was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel, B.C.

Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa.

Desousa’s last unsuccessful application for parole was in November 2017, and she appealed that decision on several grounds, including bias on the part of the board.

A decision from the appeal division released Tuesday rejects Desousa’s appeal, dismissing claims that incomplete or erroneous information was used in reaching a quick decision and saying there was “no reasonable apprehension of bias.”

The earlier board decision said it was concerned that Desousa was unable to manager her anger after she flung another inmate by her hair, then kicked her in the face.

The appeal division also noted the board had factored in Desousa’s Indigenous background.

“The board found that you have experienced negative intergenerational effects as a result, and acknowledged the linkage between your involvement in the criminal justice system and a number of elements in social and family history, including your substance abuse issues.”

The appeal division said the parole board assessed Desousa’s risk to reoffend, and found that rejecting full and day parole was reasonable.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den
Next story
78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Just Posted

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

Houston Fire Department working harder

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the… Continue reading

Houston athlete trying out for regional girls’ team

Zone 7 girls’ team is first in eight years

HVAC overhaul to continue this summer

Upgrades at Houston Secondary School (HSS) are a long-time coming, according to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read