Canada’s eased travel testing requirements now in effect

Industry hosting news conference today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions

Eased border restrictions came into effect this morning, lifting the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test.

The federal government announced earlier this month that double-vaccinated air and land travellers no longer need to present a negative molecular test result, such as a PCR test before departure for Canada.

Unvaccinated children under 12 also no longer need to self-isolate upon return to the country, and Ottawa has lifted its blanket advisory against trips abroad.

Potentially cheaper and easier-to-access rapid antigen tests administered by a health professional remain mandatory for Canadians 12 and over who want to avoid quarantining at home for 10 days upon return to the country.

Industry groups continue to call for the elimination of testing requirements, with Association of Canadian Travel Agencies president Wendy Paradis saying rapid tests remain an “unnecessary barrier” to family and business travel.

The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable has scheduled a news conference alongside medical representatives at the Calgary airport today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions, including the rapid test.

