Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 7, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)

Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Trudeau said the specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

“As early as 2021, Canada will ban harmful single-use plastics from coast to coast,” Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

Trudeau said his government is drawing inspiration from the European Union’s Parliament, which voted overwhelmingly in March to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. Legislatures of the EU member states must vote on the measure before it takes effect.

“Many other countries are doing that and Canada will be one of them,” Trudeau said. “This is a big step but we know can do this for 2021.”

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled. The government said that 1 million birds and over 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are injured or die each year when they mistake plastic for food or become entangled.

The EU’s measure would affect a range of plastic products for which reasonable alternatives exist, from straws to earbuds, starting in 2021.

Disposable utensils would not be completely off-limits, but the EU measure calls for them to be made of sustainable materials when possible. The EU legislation also sets a goal of having 90 per cent of plastic bottles recycled by 2025 and of halving the litter from the 10 items that turn up in oceans most often.

The EU estimated the changes will cost the bloc’s economy 259 million to 695 million euros a year ($291 million to $781 million). It’s not clear what the cost would be for Canada.

China’s decision to no longer import some of the EU’s waste helped spur the plastics ban.

China banned the import of plastic waste last year, causing other Southeast Asian nations to become new destinations. The Philippines, complaining of being treated like a dumpsite by wealthier nations, shipped 69 containers of what its officials called illegally transported garbage back to Canada in May.

ALSO READ: Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

ALSO READ: Tofino and Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CMHC reports pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in May, below estimate
Next story
Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Just Posted

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons… Continue reading

Roll over

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along… Continue reading

Mushroom haul a cash cow for pickers, buyers

Following the wildfires, parts of the region have seen an explosion in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Most Read