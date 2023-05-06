The official stamp is unveiled by Donald Booth, right, Canadian Secretary to the King, right, and Jo-Anne Polak, Senior Vice-President, Corporate and Employee Communication at Canada Post during coronation celebrations in honour of King Charles III in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The official stamp is unveiled by Donald Booth, right, Canadian Secretary to the King, right, and Jo-Anne Polak, Senior Vice-President, Corporate and Employee Communication at Canada Post during coronation celebrations in honour of King Charles III in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada Post issues its first stamp featuring King Charles III

The Crown corporation says it is the first time the King has appeared on the Canadian stamp

Canada Post has released its first definite stamp featuring King Charles as monarch.

The Crown corporation says it is the first time the King has appeared on the Canadian stamp.

The stamp was released at the ceremony in Ottawa marking the King’s coronation.

Canada Post says the stamp continues the corporation’s long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years.

It says the tradition began in 1851 with a pre-Confederation stamp featuring Queen Victoria, the King’s great-great-great grandmother.

The definitive stamp features a portrait of Charles by photographer Alan Shawcross.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Canada announces plans to place King Charles on $20 bill, coins

READ MORE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. school teens showed improved grades and social skills after a ban on phones
Next story
B.C. film industry watching the writers’ strike closely

Just Posted

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez. (Netflix)
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

Pop-up banner image