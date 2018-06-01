Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

An arbitrator has given Canada Post and its biggest union until the end of August to reach an agreement in a pay equity dispute that could end up costing the post office millions of dollars.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is hailing the ruling as a victory for women, but thousands of men employed as carriers outside the big cities stand to benefit as well.

In a ruling issued Thursday, Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement in the complicated dispute, which is rooted in perceived pay inequities between urban carriers and their rural and suburban counterparts.

If no settlement is reached by Aug. 31, Flynn says she may impose one.

CUPW has argued that the Crown agency’s roughly 8,000 rural and suburban carriers — most of whom are women — have been underpaid for years compared with their mostly male urban cousins.

Canada Post has maintained the compensation structures for the two sets of workers are unique in that urban carriers are paid by the hour while rural and suburban employees are paid based largely on the number of delivery stops they make and how far they have to travel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war
Next story
CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Just Posted

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Topley’s new fire hall close to completion

The $300,000 project is the culmination of years of hard work

Warm weather increases fire danger in Houston

Environment Canada models suggest warmer than normal summer

Bitcoin farm in Houston one step closer to reality

It’s still unclear how many jobs would be created

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

The first time David Stacey walked into a clinic, his blood started pumping

Most Read