Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna speaks to reporters during a press conference on the Climate Action Incentive at a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Monday, March 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Both Malaysia and the Philippines are shipping back unwanted Canadian waste

The federal government has issued no permits for Canadian companies to ship trash overseas since regulations changed three years ago — raising questions about how waste is still ending up on the shores of Asian nations.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the 2016 changes were made to prevent more unwanted Canadian trash from being dumped on places such as the Philippines.

Her department today says no such permits have been given.

Still on Tuesday Malaysia said it is shipping back to Canada a container filled to bursting with Canadian garbage, which like the Philippines containers, was intended for recycling but was too contaminated with non-recyclables to be usable.

The latest garbage embarrassment is shining new light on what Greenpeace Canada calls the “myth of recycling.”

Environmental Defence program director Keith Brooks says most Canadians have no idea that when they dutifully drop their plastic packages and soda cans into blue bins, a lot of them still end up in landfills or burned in far-flung countries.

READ MORE: Burnaby facility to dispose of 1,500 tonnes of Canada’s trash from the Philippines

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded
Next story
Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Houston starting to feel LNG impact

Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

Dungate money rolling in

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual… Continue reading

RDBN emissions increased in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from services of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

Painting fun

Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower… Continue reading

Council turns down support letter request

And will develop policy for the future

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Northern B.C. hotel owner wants to keep goats to tame weeds

Livestock is not permitted in Prince Rupert according to city bylaw

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Most Read