Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

The provincial and federal governments will match donations made to the Red Cross for people affected by wildfires, the public safety ministry announced Sunday (July 11).

The Red Cross started accepting donations specifically for the B.C. wildfires after the Lytton blaze destroyed most of the village and sent residents fleeing to shelters and to stay with loved ones.

The matching equates to every $1 donated becoming $3, as the province and the feds will each match the initial donation up to $20 million.

“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us what we can do when we work together, and this is another chance for us to do that,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “The Province continues to support evacuees through Emergency Support Services. By matching Red Cross contributions, donations will go even further to aid community recovery and the Red Cross’ critical work on the ground.”

The government warned that the weather, already hot and dry, is expected to stay so for the “foreseeable future/”

In order to be matched, donations need to be made directly to the British Columbia Fires Appeal. They can be made at the Red Cross’ website or in person at BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores.

To donate directly to the Red Cross, individuals can visit https://donate.redcross.ca/page/85877/donate/1, call 1-800-418-1111, text FIRES to 45678 or contact their local Canadian Red Cross office.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for individuals and families facing tremendous loss in the Lytton area, as well as communities across the province that are facing the possibility of devastating wildfire impacts this summer,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “The B.C. government’s announcement to match donations is very welcome news.”

