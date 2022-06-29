Oh Canada

Can you sing ‘O Canada’?

The leisure services department is looking for you

If you can sing, Cassie Henrickson is looking for you.

As the District of Houston’s leisure services director, she’s organizing this year’s Canada Day festivities and one of the items on her ‘to do’ list is finding an individual, or group, to sing the national anthem in Jamie Baxter Park, the traditional location for the District-sponsored July 1 events.

“This includes an opening ceremony with various speeches, cake cutting, local vendors, bouncy castles, face painting, various activities and live entertainment,” Henrickson noted in a memo to council that was on its agenda for its June 21 meeting.

“The District is thrilled to coordinate the return of this annual event and gathering with our family members after what has been a challenging two years throughout the pandemic,” she added.

“The District welcomes council, along with families, friends, and community members to take the opportunity to join us in celebrating the annual event.”

Activities at the park begin at noon and last until 3 p.m.

Also being offered up by the leisure services department are two performances by Circus Funtastic, one during the day and the other during the evening, at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

Henrickson is also looking for a master of ceremonies for the Jamie Baxter events and volunteers to help out the leisure services department. She can be contacted at the leisure services facility.

