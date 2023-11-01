Campground services end as of today

Camping services at Bymac Park and a nearby alternate location end as of Nov. 1. (File photo)

Today’s the last scheduled camping services day at Bymac Park, following established District of Houston operating protocol.

And Nov. 1 is also the last day the District will be maintaining and servicing an alternate camping location adjacent to the park, reports District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

“So far in October we have had 21 registered users for Bymac Park,” said Dewar the week before Nov. 1.

“There is one person who has been frequenting the alternative user space provided near the Bymac Park campground.”

The District accelerated its checking up on users of the park this summer in response to worries and concerns its camping spaces were being occupied by longer term campers and not by local residents or visitors using the park for recreation.

A growing community at the campground beginning this spring of people staying longer than the permitted 14 days had residents and the District worried about ongoing activity and subsequent effects on the community and visitors.

But while the District has been enforcing park rules, it has also made available an alternate accommodation location for those who can no longer stay at the park.

And it provided outhouses and garbage service for the location. There was no fee for those staying there.

The provision of an alternate camping location was one of the District’s responses in considering a growth in people living in the rough or in otherwise temporary locations.

District of Houston councillor Tom Stringfellow also reported on the local situation at the Oct. 16 council meeting in relaying information provided at a recent harm reduction committee meeting.

He said it seemed that some people have moved from other camping locations and may have relocated to Smithers.

Stringfellow noted that Dewar had been visiting Bymac and area campers, telling them that services would be suspended as of today.

In other news regarding social services, Stringfellow said:

– that a new Northern Health mental health is now in the community and will be going out with a Houston RCMP officer to visit vulnerable citizens. That follows an established program on the part of Northern Health and the RCMP.

– that attempts are being made to ease a shortage of kits containing naloxone which is used to counter opioid overdoses.

– the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre is gathering warm clothing for distribution during the winter months.

– non-profit agencies are reporting an increased demand for food programs.