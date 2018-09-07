Campfires allowed in some portions of Northwest Fire Centre

Campfires still prohibited in Burns Lake and Houston areas

Effective at noon on Sept. 7, 2018, campfires will be allowed throughout the Cassiar Fire Zone and Skeena Fire Zone, and in the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone.

However, campfires are still prohibited elsewhere in the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, including the Burns Lake and Houston areas.

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Northwest Fire Centre:

– Category two and category three open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation.

In the Nadina Fire Zone and the southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone, campfires and the following activities remain prohibited:

– The use of tiki torches;

– The use of chimineas;

– The use of outdoor stoves and portable campfire apparatus that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, or if the flame is longer than 15 centimetres;

– The use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems);

– The use of sky lanterns;

– The use of fireworks, including firecrackers;

– The use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description;

– The use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice).

A map showing the affected areas is available online at http://ow.ly/nNsl30lJ98F.

@flavio_nienow

flavionienow@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.