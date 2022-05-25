Campaign to tackle period poverty to come to Houston

Lack of access to period products has been a very critical issue in northern BC, and one organization is looking to find solutions through a campaign tackling period poverty.

United Way of Northern BC, has once again launched their campaign to ensure women have access to menstruation products in all corners of the province. This is the second year that the organization is putting together this campaign, and this time there are drop-off locations available in Houston, said the organization’s media person, Arsh Preet Kanda.

“Period poverty is more common than most people realize. At least half of people who menstruate will struggle with access to products at some point in their lives – this could mean missing a job interview or an important community event, limiting one’s access to opportunities and overall quality of life and health,” said Kanda.

People in Northern BC can tackle period poverty from May 27 to June 10 by giving financially or donating period products at their nearest collection site.

For Houston, there are four collection sites, which will be located at:

Houston Today, 3232 Trans-Canada Hwy, Houston, BC V0J 1Z1

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Yellowhead Hwy, Houston, BC V0J 1Z0

Chia’s Dream Closet, 3459 9 St #1, Houston, BC V0J 1Z0

Leisure Facility(Pool/gym) – District of Houston, 3400 14 St, Houston, BC V0J 1Z0

Last year, this campaign raised 23,270 products in total to support those who menstruate and find it hard to buy these products.

This year, the campaign is aiming to collect 100,000 products.

“We will all need to come together to reach our goal of collecting 100,000 products for those in need in your local community. This goal can be achieved through a combination of financial and product donations,” said Kanda.

The organization is also looking for volunteers who can help them share information, and help with collection of products.

Those interested in volunteering to collect, sort, count, and deliver the product to Houston Community Services Association, can reach out to taylorh@unitedwaynbc.ca or info@unitedwaynbc.ca.

“It is a widespread issue that can be tackled if we all come together to remove the stigma around periods and support those who have to make a difficult choice between buying the period product or putting food on the table for their family,” said Kanda. “If people in Houston are able to help, please do so by dropping off menstrual hygiene products at one of the below mentioned collection site.”