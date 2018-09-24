(UFV)

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Students in B.C.’s public schools could have another option for language studies, if a new campaign is successful.

The Farsi Dar B.C. campaign calls for Farsi, also identified as Persian, to be added to the list of nine languages included in the Education Ministry’s policy covering second language requirements for Grades 5 through 8.

Farsi is spoken in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and some Persian Gulf states and the latest Canadian census shows in B.C. it is the mother tongue of more than 43,000 residents and more than 28,000 consider it their first language at home.

Farsi Dar B.C. campaign founding member Amir Bajehkian says he believes those numbers don’t reflect all Persian speakers and census data shows Farsi is spoken more frequently in B.C. than French, German, Italian, Spanish or Japanese.

Those five languages, and Mandarin, Punjabi, Korean and American Sign Language are included in the list of languages approved by the B.C. school curriculum and Bajehkian says it’s time Farsi was also acknowledged.

READ MORE: Clock is ticking on resurgence of First Nation languages

He says some local school board representatives, several provincial politicians and a number of municipal election candidates turned out Sunday at a public information session to support adding Farsi to the language policy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School, church, old mining site make Heritage BC’s first ‘watch list’
Next story
‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Just Posted

CMTN unveils renovated House of Cedar

$18.4M upgrade and renovation cited as key to modern trades training

An unexpected sight south of Burns Lake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Most Read