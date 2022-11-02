Campaign planned to assist local couple

Jay Marshall is being treated for cancer in hospital

Jay Marshall in Vancouver Hospital. A campaign organized by Kayla Simmons, owner of Mixers Pub says proceeds from select purchases will go towards the Marshalls. Simmons has extended an invitation to other businesses to join in on the campaign. (Facebook photo/Houston Today)

Friends of a local man now being treated in hospital for cancer are starting a campaign to raise awareness and to provide financial assistance.

Jay Marshall went into the hospital in late August after a biopsy revealed that an earlier cancer had returned.

Friend Kayla Simmons said the campaign, which is planned for one week beginning Nov. 13, is as much about awareness as it is about providing financial assistance for Jay and his wife, Donna.

“It’s also really about what they are going through,” said Simmons of what has happened to Jay.

Facebook postings by Donna indicate that Jay had told health care workers in June that he was having issues.

And after initially being hospitalized in Prince George, Jay was then transferred to Vancouver and, as of Oct. 26, was awaiting a transfer back to Prince George.

“After a lengthy waiting and finally making it to Vancouver General Hospital, a CT showed the cancer had spread and the operation was no longer an option,” Donna wrote.

“He was then told immunotherapy was his last option and they are sending him back [to Prince George] to get this treatment started.”

As of Oct. 26, Donna said Jay remained in Vancouver.

“Beyond frustrated and running out of time,” a Facebook post ended.

Simmons described Jay and Donna as a couple meant to be together.

“They are such a beautiful couple to have here in the community. It’s so heartbreaking to see them go through this,” she said.

Simmons’ husband, Darren, said he first met Donna in 2010 when both worked at a tree nursery in Telkwa.

“When they first got together it was wonderful,” he said of the two.

“It was so perfect … something you only would see in fairy tales or in the movies.”

The campaign organized by Simmons ends Nov. 19 at her Mixers Pub with proceeds from Mighty Mixer Burger sales going toward the fundraiser.

Simmons has also extended an invitation to other businesses to join in on the campaign.

