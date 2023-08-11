camp fire

Camp fire ban lifted

Effective at 12:00 on Friday, Aug. 11, the Category 1 Open Burning (campfires) prohibition will be rescinded in the Northwest Fire Centres.

A Category 1 fire, or campfire, is defined as an open fire that burns piled material no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide. The following precautions must be in place when lighting or making use of a campfire:

  • There is ready access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit
  • There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials
  • The fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time

Category 2 and Category 3 open burning remains prohibited, in addition to the use of the following:

  • Fireworks, including firecrackers
  • Sky Lanterns
  • Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description
  • Binary exploding targets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minister apologizes to grandmother of boy who died in foster care
Next story
B.C. won’t pursue cases against 146 Vancouver Island old growth protesters

Just Posted

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)
BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

A glowing campfire crackles in the evening, symbolizing the return of outdoor enjoyment in regions such as Prince Rupert and Terrace. The lifting of the Category 1 campfire ban by the BC Wildfire Service allows for responsible campfire usage in designated areas, following specific safety measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.

camp fire
Camp fire ban lifted

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since January and a decision to replace it with a state-of-the-art facility has been delayed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New mill would focus on high-end products