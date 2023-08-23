Camp days in Houston

On Aug. 17, Frank Macdonald with Houston Search and Rescue attend the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre to teach the kids various aspects of being safe while in the forest. He also explained what to do if you became injured or were in danger. Cindy Verbeek also showed the children how to make a large S.O.S. on the open ground with sticks and rocks so that it could be noticed from the sky if they were ever lost and to draw attention to a search and rescue. The Bulkley Valley Credit Union donated bright green metal bottles with a was a survival blanket inside and also gave a list of things needed while out on hikes in the wilderness. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
