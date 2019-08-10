Call for nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous youth excellence in sport

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport; display strong leadership qualities; are committed to pursuing higher education; and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. A total of 36 regional awards will be given out, six awards within each of I·SPARC’s six regions. Formal ceremonies to honour regional recipients will be held throughout the months of October and November.

Regional recipients will automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Award. 10 athletes will be selected to receive the Provincial Award and invited to the formal ceremony at the Gathering Our Voices: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training opening ceremony in Kamloops, BC on March 16, 2020.

Deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (PST).

The Regional Nomination form can be found at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/2019-premiers-awards-nomination-form/.

To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit https://isparc.ca/grants-recognition/premiersawards/.

Previous story
Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Just Posted

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

Call for nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous youth excellence in sport

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with… Continue reading

Future of Houston airport unclear

District considers decommissioning the airport

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Most Read