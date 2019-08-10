Call for nominations – Premier’s Awards for Indigenous youth excellence in sport

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I·SPARC), in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2019 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Indigenous athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to Indigenous athletes (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) under 25 years of age who are competing in performance sport; display strong leadership qualities; are committed to pursuing higher education; and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play.

The Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. A total of 36 regional awards will be given out, six awards within each of I·SPARC’s six regions. Formal ceremonies to honour regional recipients will be held throughout the months of October and November.

Regional recipients will automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Award. 10 athletes will be selected to receive the Provincial Award and invited to the formal ceremony at the Gathering Our Voices: Indigenous Youth Leadership Training opening ceremony in Kamloops, BC on March 16, 2020.

Deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (PST).

The Regional Nomination form can be found at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.com/forms/2019-premiers-awards-nomination-form/.

To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit https://isparc.ca/grants-recognition/premiersawards/.