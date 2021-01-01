Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago. He was killed during a traffic stop northeast of the city on New Year’s Eve 2020. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

A Calgary police officer died in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in the city on New Year’s Eve. Officers are continuing to search for a suspect.

On Friday morning (Jan. 1), the Calgary Police Service confirmed Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was conducting a traffic stop in northeast Calgary at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, when the driver fled the scene and struck the officer.

Fellow officers and paramedics attempted to render aid, however the officer was pronounced dead in hospital around midnight.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable,” police said in a statement. “Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time.”

As of Friday morning, officers continued searching for the suspect. Police warned that road closures in the affected area will likely continue through the day.

Harnett had joined the Calgary police force 12 years ago.

RCMP around the country have been issuing statements of condolences.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Just Posted

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Pat Caden with his 12 year old daughter, earlier this October. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Fundraising underway for former Smithers resident diagnosed with ALS

Family and friends hoping to raise $100,000 to help with the treatment

dogs keep an eye on deer in yard
Keeping an eye on the deer

As they sat on the back of their couch, these two dogs… Continue reading

BC CDC Speak dashboard screenshot
BC CDC’s survey of 400,000 British Columbians released

Gives an insight into various aspects of British Columbians’ lives affected by the pandemic

Some of the hampers prepared by the Salvation Army this year thanks to local donations. (Photo courtesy the Salvation Army)
Local donations spur Salvation Army’s hamper distribution

Gift cards a valuable addition this year

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Cora the cat enjoys some Christmas comfort after spending the last four months outdoors, surviving in Promontory while trying to find her lost owners. (Facebook photo)
Cora the cat reunited with B.C. family after 4 months on the loose

Cora’s owners moved to the Interior from the Fraser Valley and had lost all hope of seeing her again

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Most Read