Cadet corps draws support from Legion

Branch 249 of the Royal Canadian Legion continues its involvement in the community with a donation to the local Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps.

The donation of $3,101, achieved through the sales of poppies to note Remembrance Day, was made by Legion president Ambrose Kelly to cadet corps Captain Melissa Windsor at a regular Legion meeting March 27.

It’ll be used to support cadet programs.

In other news, it’s been nearly a year since a new van was introduced to the shuttle service offered by Branch 249.

“It is fairly steady for the driver. Passengers from the community and Huckleberry camp are utilizing our service,” report Branch executive member Joanne Woodbeck.

“Money raised from passengers who pay enable us to continue providing free service for our veterans and seniors.”

The Legion has also had the support of a COVID relief fund set up by the District to offer the service.

Woodbeck said other event include karaoke nights, a sweetheart dance and a comedy show.

“We are pleased to be hosting events for our community to come out and enjoy,” she added.

The popular Saturday meat draw at the Branch is ongoing and it is having the best season in a long time, Woodbeck said.

“We appreciate how much the community is supporting us and we will be disbursing funds raised from the meat draws to other community organizations that can benefit from it.”