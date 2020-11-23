Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

B.C. Liberal MLAs have chosen Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond to lead the party after Andrew Wilkinson’s decision to step aside before the next sitting of the B.C. legislature.

Bond is a former deputy premier and veteran of multiple cabinet posts in the previous government, once known as “the general” for directing the solicitor general and attorney general ministries at the same time. She will lead the 28-member B.C. Liberal caucus in its post-election return to the B.C. legislature, set to start Dec. 7.

I would like to sincerely congratulate Shirley Bond as our new interim leader of the official opposition. Shirley's extensive experience & great passion fighting for the citizens of all of BC will be a strong asset as we hold Premier Horgan accountable to deliver on his promises. — Dan Ashton (@DanAshtonBC) November 23, 2020

