RDBN

Bylaw officer emphasizes communications in carrying out his duties

Enforcement can follow if guidance is not followed

The District of Houston’s new bylaw officer is emphasizing communications as a key way of approaching his position.

Jason Thompson is the second bylaw officer since the District of Houston and the Bulkley-Nechako regional district agreed in 2020 to share the cost of a position to serve the needs of both jurisdictions.

The first bylaw officer left the position in mid-2022 and Thompson signed on last September.

From the regional district’s home office in Burns Lake, Thompson is to spend half his time within the regional district and half his time within the District of Houston.

“The regional district requires more individual engagement whereas Houston often requires more community as well as individual engagement,” said Thompson.

“Part of my role is to educate people as to why the bylaws exist and how a bylaw may apply to what they are doing. Some of the engagement I do with people both in Houston and the regional district is not directly related to a bylaw infraction but may help resolve a problem between them and their neighbours.”

Thompson said he investigates every complaint and may make multiple visits to a property.

“My primary function is to educate the people of Houston with regards to bylaw infractions that may apply to them. Every complaint I receive is investigated. If this process does not work in gaining compliance for potential bylaw infractions, my role is to escalate enforcement by further explanation or ticketing if required,” he said.

“The duties are similar for Houston and the regional district but have some differences. Houston for example requires a lot more engagement within the community and is in a small geographical area. There are also more bylaws in Houston then the regional district that may require ticketing.”

The District of Houston’s partnership with the regional district to share in the costs of a bylaw officer is part of the effort by the District to update its residential maintenance and other bylaws and then have the means to enforce those bylaws.

“Our organization cannot justify employing a full-time bylaw officer, however we do require bylaw enforcement assistance. Therefore, we are excited to partner with the Regional District of Bulkely-Nechako to split a position which serves both our jurisdictions,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

The projected cost to the District of Houston, based on its draft 2023 budget, is $59,100.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Being a sugar baby isn’t so sweet, warns Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

Skidegate’s Tyler Jones lays up the ball as Lax Kw’alaams’ Lloyd Dudoward blocks during Intermediate action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 14. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 5 (Feb. 15) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Second-ranked Prince Rupert's Colby Stephens fires from beyond the arc in Intermediate action against Massett at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 13. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 3 Recap: Top-ranked teams advance with one exception

Prince Rupert’s Reinelda Sankey weaves her way through Haisla defenders on her way to the net at the 63rd annual All Native Basketball Tournament on Feb. 13. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 4 (Feb. 14) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?