BVCU makes donation in Houston

BVCU donation

Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Houston branch made a donation of $1500 to Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre. The money will be used foe a traditional community moose hide workshop later this fall. (L-R) Branch manager Halley Finch and Jackie Maurer representing the Friendship Centre. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

B.C. man who survived 2 recent assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at
Delta variant behind increase in COVID-19 case numbers in British Columbia: experts

