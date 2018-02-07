Buy Low makes shopping fun for kids

With the approval of their parents, kids are invited to take a free piece of pre-washed fruit from Buy Low Foods’. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Houston’s Buy Low Foods is implementing fun new ways for children to get involved in the family shopping.

One of these ways if by offering parents a healthy snack option to give their children while completing their shopping at no cost.

Upon entering the store, children of customers will see a “Larry the Strawberry” display in the produce department. With the approval of their parents, kids are invited to take a free piece of pre-washed fruit from the display.

“Our goal is to start kids thinking about fruit as a snack option,” said store manager Floyd Krishan. “By offering them a fruit snack while shopping, we hope that we can be the catalyst for a healthy eating discussion.”

“We think that young children eating healthy and engaging in the shopping experience is very important in order to make good future eating choices when they grow up,” he added.

Children can also get a kid’s club member card from the customer service desk. The card allows them to have a gluten-free or peanut-free cookie at no cost.

In addition, the store has added a treasure hunt to the shopping experience.

“Throughout the store we have hidden pictures of Larry the Strawberry,” explained Krishan. “When a child finds the picture, he or she can bring it up to any of our cashiers to pick a prize form the Buy Low treasure chest.”

All cashiers will have access to the treasure chest. After the winner has left the store, the cashier will then re-hide the character in a new spot for the next participant. Krishan said sometimes more than one Larry the Strawberry can be hidden in the store at once.

“Many kids have found Larry the Strawberry each day,” said Krishan. “It is becoming more and more popular.”

“We think that this is a great way to get children engaged in the shopping process,” he added.