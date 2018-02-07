With the approval of their parents, kids are invited to take a free piece of pre-washed fruit from Buy Low Foods’. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Buy Low makes shopping fun for kids

Treasure hunt and free healthy snacks an option for children

Houston’s Buy Low Foods is implementing fun new ways for children to get involved in the family shopping.

One of these ways if by offering parents a healthy snack option to give their children while completing their shopping at no cost.

Upon entering the store, children of customers will see a “Larry the Strawberry” display in the produce department. With the approval of their parents, kids are invited to take a free piece of pre-washed fruit from the display.

“Our goal is to start kids thinking about fruit as a snack option,” said store manager Floyd Krishan. “By offering them a fruit snack while shopping, we hope that we can be the catalyst for a healthy eating discussion.”

“We think that young children eating healthy and engaging in the shopping experience is very important in order to make good future eating choices when they grow up,” he added.

Children can also get a kid’s club member card from the customer service desk. The card allows them to have a gluten-free or peanut-free cookie at no cost.

In addition, the store has added a treasure hunt to the shopping experience.

“Throughout the store we have hidden pictures of Larry the Strawberry,” explained Krishan. “When a child finds the picture, he or she can bring it up to any of our cashiers to pick a prize form the Buy Low treasure chest.”

All cashiers will have access to the treasure chest. After the winner has left the store, the cashier will then re-hide the character in a new spot for the next participant. Krishan said sometimes more than one Larry the Strawberry can be hidden in the store at once.

“Many kids have found Larry the Strawberry each day,” said Krishan. “It is becoming more and more popular.”

“We think that this is a great way to get children engaged in the shopping process,” he added.

Previous story
B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes
Next story
Semi truck rollover east of Houston

Just Posted

Study: Tobacco minimum age law effective

Study author believes raising minimum age could reduce youth smoking

Relationship protocol between First Nations and local governments in the works

A second draft of the protocol agreement is now being reviewed

High school completion rates rising in B.C.

School District 54 slightly below the provincial average

New data may attract investment to northern B.C.

Geoscience BC releases data of aerial survey conducted last summer

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

New B.C. Liberal leader’s connection to Sun Wave and Watson Island

Andrew Wilkinson was once the legal representative for Ni Ritao

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read