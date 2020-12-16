Buy Low Foods in Houston make a donation

Buy Low Foods in Houston made a substantial donattion to the Houston Salvation Army Food Bank. Staff stand by the four pallets of food that are being donated. This is their third year in a row of donating to the food bank before Christmas. Buy Low Foods is a proud supporter of Salvation Armies and food banks throughout the province. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.